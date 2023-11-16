BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A major causeway in Brevard County is under scrutiny as environmental experts push for a study to address climate concerns.

The bridge in question, accused of negatively impacting the ecosystem it sits on, is now the focal point of efforts aimed at improving water circulation, water quality, clarity, and seagrass recovery.

To tackle these concerns, county leaders are exploring the possibility of funding a $750,000 study to replace the causeway across the Banana River.

