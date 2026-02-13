ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — An environmental activist has challenged himself to avoid high grocery prices by foraging for food.

Robin Greenfield is now four months into his challenge of not stepping inside of a grocery store or restaurant to buy food.

Greenfield shared his journey this week as he demonstrated to a group of students at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg.

“I am just immersed in this year of foraging all my food, because this is exactly what I want to be doing,” said Greenfield. “I’m not telling anybody to be doing anything but, for people out there that are excited about this, then I am here for them.”

He had previously done this challenge once in Orlando, but allowed himself to garden for food.

