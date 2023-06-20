ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom recently witnessed the arrival of an adorable pair of critically endangered twins, effectively doubling the cotton-top tamarin population at the park.

Weighing no more than a common chicken egg and measuring a mere four inches long, these pint-sized newborns are captivating visitors as they tightly cling to their agile parents, who effortlessly leap from branch to branch in their habitat on Discovery Island.

Merely a week old, these cotton-top tamarins mark the first birth of their species at Disney’s Animal Kingdom since 2001.

Credit: Aaron Wockenfuss/Walt Disney World

The cotton-top tamarin, a critically endangered primate native to Colombia, faces a dire situation in the wild, with fewer than 7,500 individuals remaining. However, the arrival of these newborns exemplifies the park’s commitment to the responsible breeding of threatened species in managed care, as well as the establishment of healthy and genetically diverse animal populations for future generations.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom actively participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan, which aims to ensure the responsible breeding of threatened species in captive environments. By doing so, they contribute to the preservation of endangered species and promote the establishment of sustainable populations.

Visitors to Disney’s Animal Kingdom can now observe these enchanting cotton-top tamarin twins, serving as a reminder of the importance of conservation and the critical role zoos play in protecting our planet’s most vulnerable creatures.

