MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive endangered reptile is almost on her way back home after getting caught in a crab trap.

Molly is a 170-pound loggerhead sea turtle whose recovery journey has garnered more than 68 million views across different social media platforms.

She arrived at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon after getting entangled in a crab trap line and suffering from a massive 10 pound tumor, the largest ever treated at the facility.

After a three hour operation, nurses were able to successfully disentangle Molly and remove the tumor.

Officials say Molly has made an inspiring recovery and is ready to return to the ocean in the Florida Keys next week.

