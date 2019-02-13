Endangered Florida panther killed by another panther

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther appears to have been killed by another panther.

It’s the third death reported this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 9-month-old male panther were collected Monday on private land in Hendry County. Experts say the suspected cause of death was intraspecific aggression.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

