Emu roams loose around Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Some folks in Jacksonville got quite the emu-sing sight.

An emu got loose from a home and started roaming around a neighborhood.

Witnesses said it was just doing its thing, not causing any trouble.

Officials were able to safely wrangle the emu.

The animal was checked out and is currently being cared for by a sitter until its owner returns home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.