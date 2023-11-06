CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WSVN) — A shocking incident of abuse has come to light at an assisted living facility in Central Florida, where a 24-year-old employee is facing serious charges for allegedly physically battering an elderly resident with dementia.

The disturbing incident, captured on surveillance video, shows Kassandra Aihe assisting the elderly victim back to her room.

Officers said when the resident became combative, Aihe was seen grabbing the victim by her hair and forcefully pulling her into the room, leaving the elderly patient badly battered and bruised.

According to Casselberry police, this incident occurred late last month. Aihe’s own report to her employer suggests that she struck the patient’s face with an object and then slammed her face against the wall, resulting in facial injuries and bleeding.

Surveillance video from the facility’s hallway also records the elderly patient’s distress, with screaming for “about five minutes until another staff member entered the room to assist.”

The victim was taken to the hospital two days later, exhibiting severe bruising and suffering from fractures to her nose and face, as confirmed by medical staff.

On the facility’s website, it states, “all of our staff are specially trained in handling the special challenges that may arise when giving care to a resident with dementia…” and “from the second you enter our facility, you are greeted with the kindness and dignity you would expect.”

As Aihe faces a charge of battery on a person at least 65 years of age, she bonded out of jail on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.