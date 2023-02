MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers headed to the Florida Keys should expect traffic trouble after a tour bus caught fire on US-1.

The blaze ignited near Mile Marker 63 in Marathon, Tuesday.

Emergency crews had to close the northbound and southbound lanes.

Authorities expect the road will be closed for hours.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.