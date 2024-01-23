ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An elderly man fatally shot his wife and then himself at an assisted living facility in Florida, police said Tuesday.

Staff at the Addington Place at College Harbor facility found the couple dead in the woman’s room around 10 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said in an email.

The 81-year-old man was visiting his 76-year-old wife when the shooting happened, investigators said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Addington Place is a waterfront building near the Gulf of Mexico that bills itself as “vibrant senior living community with all the amenities you deserve,” according to its website. It says residents live in apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units.

The facility’s management company said a statement would be released later Tuesday.

