ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Central Florida came to the rescue of an 81-year-old man who was found in a retention pond.

Dramatic body camera video captured an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulling Daniel Waterhouse out of the water.

“You’re going to be fine, buddy. Come on,” the deputy is heard saying in the video.

Waterhouse was reported missing after leaving his home without his medication on June 30.

He was found the next day in the retention pond, located in west Orange County.

The deputy was able to pull the elderly man out of the shallow pond by his arms.

Waterhouse was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is still recovering.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.