MONROE COUNTY, FLA. (WSVN) – A Lower Keys resident fell victim to an online scam, losing more than $80,000 to a fake businessman who initiated contact through Facebook Messenger, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The elderly victim, whose identity remains confidential, reported being introduced to an individual claiming to be associated with the health department through the popular social media platform. The fraudulent persona convinced the victim to send money as part of an elaborate investment scheme. Subsequently, the criminal instructed the victim to withdraw cash from her bank account and mail it to various names and addresses.

According to MCSO, scammers frequently employ deceitful tactics, assuming false identities as businesspeople, lawyers, or employing various ruses to manipulate victims into parting with their money. These fraudulent individuals often request personal information such as full name, address, passport details, phone number, and demand upfront payments for fabricated administrative expenses.

“These are all red flags you are being scammed!” warned the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office said they regularly receive reports of criminals posing as law enforcement officers, utility workers, insurance adjusters, computer professionals, and others to deceive unsuspecting victims. These fraudsters employ deceptive methods to extort money, often resorting to gift card payments, a clear indication of a scam in progress.

The Sheriff’s Office advised individuals to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any suspicious calls or messages.

