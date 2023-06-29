AVON PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – A 78-year-old woman was delivered from danger after finding herself trapped and in desperate need of help.

Nancy Reyburn, a resident of Crystal Lake Club in Avon Park, owes her life to a vigilant neighborhood newspaper delivery man, Jose Sanchez, who came to her rescue after hearing her cries for help.

The incident unfolded around 4 a.m. on Tuesday when Sanchez was diligently delivering newspapers along his regular route. Little did he know that this routine morning would turn into the most significant stop of his life.

As he rounded a corner, he was startled by Reyburn’s piercing screams for assistance.

“I come around the corner, I hear her screaming, ‘Help, help!’ So I stop, get out of the car, and yell, ‘Where are you at? Where are you at?'” Sanchez recounted. “I’ve never heard an 80-year-old lady scream so loud. That caught my attention and I got really nervous when I saw her sticking out the window.”

“I’m yelling, ‘Help, help! Save me. Help, help!!!’ At the top of my lungs that I didn’t know that I had,” said Reyburn.

She had locked herself out of her house the previous night and attempted to ingeniously find a way back inside, but her efforts quickly took a turn for the worse due to the physical limitations caused by her recent hip surgeries.

“Because of the surgeries that I’ve had – I had two hip replacements – I can’t get past the mid-part of my leg,” said Reyburn. “I’m reaching around, the more moving I did, the worse I felt. I was asking God, ‘Please, this is not the way that I want to be found.'”

Trapped for hours and losing hope, Reyburn’s salvation arrived in the form of a blinking orange light caught out of the corner of her eye. It was Sanchez, steadfast and unwavering in his commitment to her well-being.

“I could hear my own voice getting fainter and fainter,” said the elderly woman. “How I screamed, I have no idea. I never heard anything like that. I was like, ‘Help me, help me.'”

Sanchez stood by Reyburn’s side, ensuring her safety while alerting emergency services. Help was finally on its way, and Reyburn’s prayers were answered. She now affectionately refers to Sanchez as her guardian angel.

“I’m touched because I care for these people in this park. They’re like my family, and they’re retired. I try to watch out for them and make sure they’re OK,” Sanchez expressed humbly.

“Yes, I do believe in angels,” said Reyburn, “And people are put in a place for that time. That night – morning – was my time to be helped by Jose!”

After enduring a harrowing ordeal for five long hours, Reyburn was finally freed from her window, thanks to the extraordinary efforts of her hero, Sanchez.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.