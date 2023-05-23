TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Singer Ed Sheeran paid a visit to a Florida high school. He proved to be a class act.

It was an ordinary day for some Tampa high school students who were learning one of Ed Sheeran’s songs. That all changed when the music star himself walked in.

This Tampa high school band really knew how to jam.

But they were about to be interrupted.

“So I am in Tampa and Middleton High school, and they’ve been learning my song “Eyes Closed” with the band,” Sheeran said.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran, paid it forward, and the excitement was palpable.

“I thought I’d come and play some songs for you, I’ve also brought some guitars to gift to you guys for the music department,” Sheeran said.

Sheeran, who’s been spending time in the states promoting his sixth studio album “Subtract,” is also finishing his worldwide Mathematics Tour.

“So I am playing a sold out stadium tomorrow, but I’ve got tickets for you all to come,” Sheeran said.

“Ed Sheeran showed up during practice and it’s one of the most amazing experiences that I think we’ve ever had at Middleton here,” a student said.

It didn’t end there.

“Ed Sheeran was singing with me, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” a student said.

“What a vibe. Great energy, amazing musicians and yeah, they are doing a wonderful thing with school music,” Sheeran said. “That’s my favorite thing I have done this week. So, hope they enjoy the gig. Hope they enjoy the guitars and see you later.”

The students went to Sheeran’s show with their teacher, and for some of them, it was their very first concert.

