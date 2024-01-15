A potential wildlife tragedy was averted in North Fort Myers as the world-famous Eagle Cam captured a distressing moment for a baby eagle.

The eaglet found itself in trouble after consuming a fish, with a hook still lodged in its mouth.

Wildlife experts note a rise in discarded fishing material and urge the public to handle items like fishing hooks and lines responsibly.

