Tavernier, Fla. (WSVN) — A 30-year-old Tavernier man was arrested Monday in Key Largo on multiple charges including DUI, possession of a concealed firearm and drug possession. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted the arrest following a traffic stop on U.S. one.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the stop occurred at approximately 8 p.m. near Mile Marker 104 on April 6, 2026. Deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Alexis Idalberto Monroy for an expired tag and failure to maintain a lane. Marijuana was observed in plain view inside the truck.

During a search of the Chevrolet, deputies recovered approximately 4.28 grams of marijuana and a nine mm handgun. Authorities also found one hydrocodone pill for which Monroy did not have a prescription.

Monroy faces several counts including possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Additional charges include possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

The 30-year-old Tavernier resident was taken to jail following the investigation.

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