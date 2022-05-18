(WSVN) - A Hillsborough County deputy narrowly escaped with his life following a close call.

Deputy Charles Williams was finishing a routine traffic stop when a Mercedes almost hit him on May 4.

Williams’ bodycam picked up the sound of the car passing followed by a scratching noise that indicated the driver clipped the front of the patrol vehicle.

Sheriff Chad Chronister watched the video and thoughts raced through his mind.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, my God, we’re going to another deputy’s funeral here, or I’m headed to a hospital,'” said Chronister. “By the grace of God, he was able to get back in his car and give chase to try to pull her over and catch up with her.”

Williams, in the video, asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

A woman was pulled over a short distance later and came face-to-face with the deputy she almost hit.

The driver gave the deputy many different excuses.

The sheriff said that there is no excuse for violating the move-over law which requires drivers to switch over one lane for stopped vehicles with flashing lights, like first responders, tow trucks and construction vehicles.

The driver was ticketed for violating this law after the incident.

