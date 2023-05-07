ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who lost control of his SUV slammed right through the wall of a home in Central Florida, and police believe he was suffering a medical emergency.

Ring Surveillance captured the motorist’s vehicle as it sped down a sidewalk in a Kissimmee neighborhood, Thursday evening.

The wife of the driver told Orlando’s Fox affiliate that he had a seizure.

The driver slammed into a mailbox and another car before crashing into the home, leading to a desperate fire escape for the eight people inside.

“Thank God my father came to pick [my daughter] up at the time that he did,” said resident Isaac Rivera. “It’s just really scary knowing that I could have woken up to not having a daughter anymore.”

Rivera said he was upstairs and was forced to hop down a balcony, landing on debris below and hurting his leg.

He said there is not much left for his family to salvage.

“He was [going] at least 70, 80 miles per hour,” said neighbor Juan Azize.

Azize said his routine once he gets home is to stop at the mailbox the driver hit, but on Thursday he went inside his home first.

“It’s insane, yeah. If I wouldn’t have brought the stuff that I had in my hand, I would have been at the mailbox,” he said.

No people were seriously hurt, but doctors are working to figure out what caused the driver’s seizure.

The Rivera family said they lost a pet bird in the crash, but their two dogs survived.

