LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida driver shockingly wasn’t seriously hurt after he got his car wedged under a school bus.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of a Jaguar sedan slamming into the rear of a school bus that was coming to a stop, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The convertible ended up wedged underneath the bus.

Thankfully, no students were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the Jag was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries and received a citation for following too closely.

