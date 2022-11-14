DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.

The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue.

Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading.

The driver escaped before the vehicle became fully engulfed.

As of late Sunday night, there is no word as to how the fire started.

