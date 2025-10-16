LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Trouble on the tracks as a driver is rushed to the hospital after being struck by a Brightline train.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach.

According to deputies, a car stalled on the tracks and was hit by an oncoming train.

The condition of the driver remains unclear.

An investigation is underway.

