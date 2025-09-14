ROCKLEDGE, FLA. (WSVN) – Officials said a car went around a lowered railroad barrier, leading to a tragic collision with a train on Friday in Central Florida.

The split second decision led to tragedy and a fireball on the tracks.

“I heard a loud explosion, seen a big cloud of black smoke, and then we seen the train pounding to a stop, and realized it was a car,” said Donnie Anderson, who witnessed the scene.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said a fire truck was actually in front of the sedan that was struck.

Firefighters inside the truck watched as the driver drove around the lowered arms and flashing lights.

Moments later, they watched as it was hit by a Brightline train carrying 188 passengers.

“It sounded like a lightning bolt, basically hit somewhere near the office, and then I could hear the train screeching from trying to stop after the impact of hitting the car,” said business owner Ken Sebree.

The impact split the car in half and went it up in flames, killing the driver, who was the only person inside.

Chopper 2 shows the intense damage, with debris scattered along the tracks.

Rockledge Police and Brevard County Fire Rescue blocked off the area.

“That was one of the worst I have ever seen, and it made the whole house shake,” said witness Peter Bruno.

Brightline trains have been involved in deadly crashes before.

Witnesses say this intersection along US Highway 1 has seen its share of crashes.

“It’s very sad, very sad,” said Sebree. “Unfortunately it seems like it’s a common occurrence as of late, especially here in Brevard.”

Brightline says drivers should never drive around the safety gates when they are lowered, and treat railroad signs as they would a stop sign or red light.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.