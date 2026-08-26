SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man was taken down by deputies after he crashed into a school bus and attempted to run in Central Florida .

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the bus the suspect crashed into had 19 children on board.

The incident happened in Sumter County Tuesday morning.

Investigators said a deputy had attempted to pull him over for speeding through a school zone.

After he slammed into the bus, the driver made a run for it, but didn’t get far.

The 23 year-old was arrested and now faces several charges.

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