WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in West Palm Beach arrested a man who, detectives said, tried to run over members of an LGBTQ+ running group, and the dangerous drive was caught on video.

Witnesses said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud, tried to run down the group of runners three times, Monday night.

The tense terrifying ordeal ended with the driver hopping the curb and speeding away.

“All right, guys, I’m going to call 911,” a witness is heard on the video.

Rudolph Galindo believes he was the initial target.

“I thought he was going to hit me. I was terrified; I thought he was going to hit me,” he said.

Galindo is part of a group called Night Runners, an LGBTQ-run club. Twice a week, they gather in Howard Park, located at 1302 Parker Ave., and go for a run..

Galindo showed where the man had parked his Ford Bronco.

“The car was parked here, towards the end in the corner,” he said.

Galindo said he asked the suspect if he was there to run.

“He seemed aggravated that I was asking him if he was there for the running group, so he said “no.” I just stepped away,” he said.

A short time later, Galindo said, El Mahmoud attacked.

“He got into his car, pulled out — accelerating, pedal to the metal, and coming right at me where I was standing,” he said. “This car is flying at you. I have never seen a car fly that fast right towards me in my entire life.”

Galindo and the other 40 members of the club ran for the trees for protection.

“Everybody came behind this tree that’s right here, and also this banyan tree right here, to be in a safe spot,” he said.

El Mahmoud sped through the lot one more time before leaving, doing a U-turn and coming back through again.

“We were behind a tree, but at this point, it seemed like he didn’t have any limits of what he was wanting to do or willing to do,” said Galindo.

It didn’t take long for West Palm Beach Police officers to find the suspect. He was located at a downtown parking garage, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Galindo said he can’t be sure whether El Mahmoud was just scaring them or whether he really wanted to hurt someone.

“It’s difficult to say. He certainly had the ability to do so, and I don’t think he would have been upset if he did hit somebody,” he said.

El Mahmoud is now facing a number of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault. Police said he may also be charged with a hate crime.

