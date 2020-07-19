Doubts about accuracy of COVID-19 death numbers continue as man’s death wrongly attributed to virus

(WSVN) - The accuracy of data being reported by the Florida Department of Health continues to be questioned as the number of deaths continues to rise.

In one case, a man’s death was attributed to the virus, when he actually died in a crash.

“The first one didn’t have any. He died in a motorcycle accident,” Orlando health officer Dr. Raul Pino said.

Pino said one person in their 20’s who was reported to have died from coronavirus, was actually killed in a motorcycle accident.

“We were discussing or trying to argue with the state. Not because of the numbers. I mean it’s 100. It does not make any difference if it’s 99. But the validity that the fact that the individual didn’t have, didn’t die from COVID-19, died in a crash. But you could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash. So, I don’t know the conclusion of that one,” he said.

The FDOH in Orange County said they’ve since reviewed this, and it was removed from the list of COVID-19 deaths.

The FDOH released a statement on how a COVID-19 death is determined, which read, “COVID-19 is listed as the immediate or underlying cause of death, or listed as one of the significant conditions contributing to death. Or, if there is a confirmed COVID-19 infection from a lab test — and, the cause of death doesn’t meet exclusion criteria, like trauma, suicide, homicide, overdose, motorcycle accident, etc.”

“The only thing that I could say to people is that the data that I provide you with is the data that we consume from the state. We offer you the best data that we have,” Pino said.

Pino said COVID-19 deaths are certified by the medical examiner.

