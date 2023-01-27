MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of waterlogged vultures were saved at sea off the Florida Keys.

Staff from the Dolphin Research Center rescued the birds on Monday. They used a net to scoop them out of the Gulf of Mexico off of Marathon.

Turkey vultures can’t swim, and when they become waterlogged, the water weight prevents them from flying out of the ocean.

In all, the crew scooped about 60 birds out of the Gulf and took the animals to the Marathon Wild Bird Center, where they were dried off and checked out before being released back into the wild.

