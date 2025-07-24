CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A team of experts helped rescue a dolphin after boaters spotted the mammal struggling to break free off the coast of Florida.

The boaters spotted the dolphin on Sunday off the shore near the Kennedy Space Center with a rope wrapped around its tail.

Several experts came out to help. After several tries, they managed to cut the rope and free the dolphin, who swam off with her calf.

The team also removed several crab traps from the water to prevent other marine life from getting hurt.

