RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)– A dog was taken from its owner by animal control after it escaped and attacked three people in a Riviera Beach neighborhood, and a resident’s surveillance camera caught the entire scene.

The surveillance footage captured the moment when the dog charged at the victims as they walked in the neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the owner left his garage door open, allowing that pet to get out. What happened next left the neighborhood without a sense of safety.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with bite wounds and abrasions suffered while they fought off the canine during the attack, which lasted about a minute.

“I grabbed him so tight, and then I hold on, everybody was there, and then I said, ‘Call 911, call help,'” one victim said.

That is exactly what a neighbor did.

“911, where is your emergency?” a dispatcher said.

“We’re inside the house because we’re worried that [the dog is] going to come and attack us,” the neighbor said.

When officers arrived, the dog was back inside his home. Police said that he had gotten out when his owner forgot to close the garage door.

“That dog was not confined, so it ran out, ran up the street and went after these three people,” police spokesperson Mike Jachles said.

Ion is the neighbor whose security cameras recorded the attack. He said the dog once threatened him as he left to pick up his children.

“Three minutes later, my dad calls me like, ‘Oh, Ion, people are screaming here. The dog attacked the people,'” Ion said.

Animal Care and Control arrived at the scene and took custody of the dog from the owner.

The owner did not want to go on camera, but said the dog is a 1-year-old named Enzo. He said Enzo is sweet and playful and doesn’t understand what happened.

Police said they’re lucky the outcome of the attack wasn’t worse.

“They fear that, had it been a child or just one person, it could have been a much more brutal attack, because this dog had a lot of power and was very aggressive,” Jachles said.

“I had two boys, 5 and 6. God forbid. I don’t even know what I would have done,” Ion said. “It’s sad to see this kind of stuff, but it’s scary at the same time.”

Enzo’s owner hopes to have Enzo returned home, but according to police, animal control officials will decide what happens to the dog.

