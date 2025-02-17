ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A normal walk in the woods nearly turned deadly when, a Florida man says, two coyotes came charging out of the grass. That’s when his dog jumped into action to keep his owner safe.

Chris Mack says two coyotes came rushing at him and his dog Wednesday night in his neighborhood near Orlando.

“Close enough for my dog to bulldoze him back into the woods right here,” he said. “Don’t get between them. You’ll get hurt.”

According to Mack, his dog dragged him to the ground as the coyotes surrounded them

“He took off with such force it kind of took me with them so I could let go of it, but by that time I’m looking at his little buddy that’s coming up this fence line right here.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says hunting, trapping, and removing the animals are “inefficient” for controlling their population.

Instead, they recommend “hazing” or deterring them to leave with actions such as yelling or waving arms in front of them.

Using noisemakers or audible alarms, as well as throwing small stones or spraying water, may also be effective.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

