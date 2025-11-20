CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida dog that was saved from fierce flames got the chance to meet the heroes who came to his rescue.

Bandit joined his owner, Brian Rogers, on Wednesday morning as the pair met the firefighters who responded to that call when a fire ignited at their home earlier this month.

“I got goose bumps. They saved not only me; they saved me, too, and they saved my dog,” he said. “He’s truly my best friend.”

For Rogers, this day may have never happened.

“I felt hopeless. I’d never felt so hopeless in my life,” he said.

On Nov. 2, Rogers was away from his home when a fire started. Bandit was inside.

“The neighbor rang my doorbell camera, and he said, ‘Your house is on fire,'” he said. “I’m like, ‘Get my dog, get my dog,’ and he tried.”

The neighbor immediately called 911. Clearwater Fire & Rescue units sprang into action and made entry into the home.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Lt. Mark Viola said Bandit was not breathing.

“Grabbed him, he was unresponsive. We pulled him out and made our way to the front yard. As soon as we got out there, we laid him down on the grass,” he said. “One of the guys brought over an O2 mask for pets and hooked him up.”

Crews were able to give oxygen to the four-legged resident and move him to a better place, which was a relief to his owner.

“When I got to the house, and I saw him in the back of the police car, breathing, it was a big sigh of relief,” said Rogers.

While Bandit’s recovery has been slow, the dog has made a remarkable recovery.

“The first night, it was a lot of coughing and whatnot. I was up with him all night, brought him to the shower, put steam in him in the bathroom, in the hot shower, and he’s really – he’s come around a lot.”

According to Rogers, Bandit is now back to his normal, active self.

“Back [chasing] squirrels again, he’s back at chasing dolphins. He’s just a crazy dog, and I’m glad to be able to do these things with him still. A hundred percent grateful,” he said.

Rogers said he is eternally grateful for the men and women who risked their lives to bring his best friend back to him.

“This is a main piece of the house that I needed back so we got him,” he said.

Rogers said he rescued Bandit from an animal shelter about seven years ago.

