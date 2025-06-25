DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (WSVN) — Months after losing their beloved pet following a tropical storm, a family from Daytona Beach has finally been reunited.

Their dog, Ghost, went missing after Hurricane Milton struck the East Coast last year.

Though they relocated, the family never gave up hope.

One day, the Halifax Humane Society posted about him, changing their luck around.

They traveled hundreds of miles for their beloved pet, the shelter capturing the heartfelt reunion on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.