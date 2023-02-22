(WSVN) - A dog is safe and sound after a scary swim in the ocean.

Sarasota County Emergency Services and Marine Patrol were called to help rescue a man and his dog that fell into the water outside the Sarasota Yacht Club, Sarasota Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Fire rescue was able to save the adult man right away, but the dog, a Chihuahua named Tinkerbell, was stuck in the water for 40 minutes until officers were able to rescue her.

Tinkerbell was reunited with her owner, who thanked the officers for their quick response.

