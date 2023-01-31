(WSVN) - Animal Control officers in Tampa had a “ruff” time rescuing a dog that was stranded in a pond.

Hillsborough County Animal Control received a call about a dog that was stranded in shallow part of a pond, according to a Facebook post. A child walking to school noticed the dog was trapped on some floating vegetation and alerted authorities.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to assist animal control officers.

Crews were able to set up a rope system to lower a firefighter into the water. The firefighter made his way to the stranded dog and carried him back to the boardwalk where crews were able to safely lift the canine using a large net and ropes.

Animal Control said the dog does not have a microchip and was taken to the Pet Resource Center. They said if his owner does not come forward soon, they will put him up for adoption after neutering, microchipping and registering him with the name “Gil” after his rescuer.

