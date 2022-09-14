(WSVN) - A dog who had been missing for months is now being returned to his rightful owners. His family never thought they would see him again, but that all changed thanks to a small piece of technology.

The owner said she never thought this time would come.

The sweetest dog got the sweetest reunion. For the first time in months, Conway returned to the company of his family.

He disappeared last November in Central Florida during his usual morning walk.

“In the morning, my husband went to get up to go to work, around 4 o’clock. He let him out to go to the bathroom. When he went out to leave, he was nowhere to be found,” said Taylor Butts.

Butts said Conway was familiar with the wooded area surrounding her home.

“He would always go out in the woods behind our house, go out on the farm a little bit, but he always came back,” she said.

But that day, there was no sign of the pup.

The family immediately began searching.

“We were looking, looking for hours, nothing came of him. Just like that, he was gone. He was spotted and then gone. We put up banners and everything, and that was it,” said Butts.

It wasn’t until this week that Taylor’s husband got a call the family had thought they would never get.

“He got the call and someone said, ‘Hey, is this Emmett Butts? We have Conway,’ and he was like, ‘What? No, like no,’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we just scanned his chip,’ and all I heard my husband say was ‘What! no way,’ and he teared up instantly,” said Butts.

The entire family was finally breathing a giant sigh of relief.

“Well, this one was instantly happy. Do you remember Conway?” said Butts to her young daughter. “As soon as we said we’re going to get Conway, she said ‘Conway? We’re going to get Conway?’ Even after we got him into the car, ‘Conway is coming home?'” said Butts.

Officials said Conway looked skinny and exhausted, but thanks to the microchip in his body, the pooch is now on the way back to his old, playful self.

As for Taylor, she said she’s learned her lesson.

“We will never let him out of our sight again because he’s one of a kind. He’s part of our family. We will cherish him and keep him protected. We will love him very, very much. That’s for sure. He will be loved,” said Butts.

Officials ask owners to make sure their pets have microchips and to keep the information on them updated.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.