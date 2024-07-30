FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – A dog named Ellie was rescued from the ocean after drifting alone for over an hour off the coast near Fort Myers.

Ellie was found by a dinner cruise that spotted her and brought her to safety.

Ellie’s owners had been playing with her on their boat when she disappeared.

“I quit playing with her because I needed to watch traffic,” said Ben Baker, Ellie’s owner. “After we got under the bridge and out into the Gulf a bit, my wife asked where Ellie was. I put it into neutral right away, and she wasn’t there.”

A news broadcast reporting Ellie’s rescue prompted her family to rush to reunite with their furry friend. Ellie is now back home with her relieved family.

