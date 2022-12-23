(WSVN) - A North Carolina family will soon reunite with their lost dog.

In March 2020, a six-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Isis went missing.

It was this past Tuesday night that a woman found the dog at a tri-rail station in Dania Beach.

The woman and her husband brought the dog to the Broward Humane Society to scan the pet’s microchip; they then contacted her owner.

“We called the owner, and he was holding back tears,” said Cherie Wachter with the humane society. “He said his dog had been missing for two and a half years, and he said he thought he’d never see her again. He has two children, and he just wanted to have her home for Christmas.”

After almost three years apart isis now heads to Jacksonville to see her family once again.

