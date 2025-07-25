TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is getting another chance at finding its fur-ever home after it was found abandoned and alone on the side of the road near Tampa.

It was a shocking sight along I-275 in Tampa Wednesday morning, where Florida Highway Patrol said a driver spotted a small black dog in a cage on the shoulder of the highway on a day when temperatures soared.

“He was under no shade and had no food or water with him,” said Chelsea Waldeck.

Investigators believe the dog was the victim of a cruel crime but those dark day are long behind the four-legged animal as Good Samaritans have stepped in to give him some well deserved tender, love and care.

The dog is now in the loving arms of staff at the Pet Resource Center in Hillsborough County as detectives search for the person who abandoned him.

He’s been named “Neiman” after the trooper who rescued him.

Chelsea Waldeck is the division director at the Pet Resource Center and she’s been overseeing his intake.

“We did scan him for a microchip when he got here, to which he does not have one he absolutely is adorable, a very sweet little guy and we just can’t quite understand why somebody would do this to him,” said Waldeck.

This incident shares similarities with another case last year—Trooper’s Law was inspired by a dog found tied up and abandoned on I-75 in October while evacuations were taking place to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

“What it does is it causes harsher penalties for anyone who abandons a pet during a declared disaster, so we are not under a declared disaster right now, but Neiman’s case would fall under animal cruelty for being left in the conditions that he was in,” said Waldeck.

Animal advocates want people to know there are options to help support people going through tough times or considering surrendering their pet.

“Maybe we can help you rehome it, we can look at other options, or maybe we can provide you some resource to help you get back on your feet to be able keep your pet in your family,” said Waldeck.

As for this pup, Waldeck said if Neiman’s owner doesn’t come forward to claim him, he’ll become adoptable by end of day Friday.

He’s extremely resilient. He’s very happy to to be around people and get the love and attention that he definitely deserves.

Troopers said the person who abandoned the dog will likely face charges.

FHP is asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (347)

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.