LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida pet owner shared a heartbreaking cold weather warning after one of her dogs died following a cold snap.

Bridget Garrison said her dog Tally became fatally ill after she ate a cold-stunned iguana that had fallen from a tree and died.

Now, veterinarians are warning all pet owners about the falling reptiles.

Garrison is now left comforting her blue-tick hound dog named Karma.

“Just kinda gotta keep her comfortable, give her the home care that she needs,” said Garrison.

Her two dogs, half-sisters Karma and Tally, were always together, but on Monday, Tally died.

“They got to say their goodbyes, and Karma was right next to her when it happened,” said Garrison.

At her acre property in Loxahatchee, the grieving dog owner showed the spot where Tally was buried and reflected on what happened last Wednesday.

“Both dogs got a hold of an iguana in the yard that had been dead, I believe, they ate the arms and legs off,” said Garrison.

Hust days later, she noticed something was wrong with her dogs.

“She was sliding around trying to get up, and she couldn’t,” said Garrison.

Garrison took her dogs to her local vet, who believed they contracted botulism, a toxin found in iguanas that unfortunately has no treatment.

Dr. Evan Kadish of the Lantana-Atlantis Animal Hospital explained that during Florida’s cold snap, iguanas could freeze, fall off trees and die.

“Once they die, you have bacteria starting to decompose, and dogs come along,” said Kadish. “You can start seeing high-level paralysis, and that will ascend up the body, eventually causing more and more problems.”

Now, Garrison is warning others before its too late.

“Had I known that them even going near a dead iguana was possibly deadly, I would’ve gotten the activated charcoal, gotten the anti-toxins, but

I had no idea,” said Garrison.

Dr. Kadish said botulism cases rose during Florida’s cold snap. He gave advice to pet owners.

“Just walk through your garden, have a look under your trees,” said Kadish. “Use gloves or whatever to dispose of them safely.”

Meanwhile, Garrison hopes Karma can pull through.

“I want her to run around our yard and be happy and back to being Karma,” said Garrison. “I can’t wait to hear her normal howl again.”

Garrison thanked the community and Big Dog Ranch Rescue for their help. She hopes Karma’s recovery will help another family avoid the same tragedy.

