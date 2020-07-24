Doctor who contracted COVID-19 while testing patients leaves hospital after four months

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A doctor who contracted the coronavirus while treating COVID-19 patients has left the hospital after being sick for over four months.

Vladimir La Roche left a West Palm Beach hospital after becoming seriously ill with the virus.

The departure was complete with a musical performance by a mariachi band outside the building.

Paul La Roche, his brother, organized the band for Vladimir.

Dr. La Roche had been hospitalized since March. He said the virus hit him hard.

La Roche said, “It was hard because COVID hit me very hard. Now I’m getting back to myself.”

He was on a ventilator for months and is still recovering physically.

La Roche said, “I know the Lord is with me. I was dead, but he brought me back. He guided the best team of COVID doctors to work with me.”

He credited a fantastic medical team and a man who donated plasma for his improvement.

His brother said, “In this case, he just kept getting worse. Once he got the infusion, it sort of stabilized him.”

La Roche is ready to get back to enjoying life as only he can.

“I’ve been confined for more than four months, almost five. I have to go back to readjust myself to the outside world,” he said.

