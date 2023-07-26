BOCA CHITA FLA. (WSVN) —A diver was hospitalized Wednesday after they were hit by a boat in Boca Chita.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the diver was being treated on a police dock as rescue crews placed him on a gurney.

An air rescue helicopter landed about 200 yards from where the diver was being treated.

The victim sustained an ankle injury, suffered severe trauma to their shoulder and their arm after being struck by the boat.

The diver was treated by units who arrived at the scene before taking him to the air rescue helicopter.

