Cellphone video captured disturbing moments on a school bus in Marion County as a parent lashed out at a bus aid. The incident was one of many that have recently occurred and it has raised concerns about the behavior of some parents.

Esdras Burges-Cruz was caught on video hitting a school bus aid after his son was suspended from riding the bus. He also made threats toward the school employee. The parent was charged with felony burglary and a misdemeanor for disturbing a school function.

The incident has sparked concern among school staff, who say that such behavior is becoming a troubling trend. A teacher with the Marion County School District, who asked not to be identified, said they were not surprised by how the parent reacted.

“Actions have consequences,” said the school employee. “I don’t know what he thought was going to happen jumping on the bus and attacking a staff member.”

Ida Norman has a granddaughter who rides the bus where the incident took place and he, like most people, thought the incident was horrible after seeing the video.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has condemned Burges-Cruz’s behavior and stressed that it will not be tolerated.

