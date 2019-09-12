Disturbance over the Bahamas likely to become tropical depression as it nears Florida

(WSVN) - Forecasters are closely watching an area of low pressure over the Bahamas that could be a rainmaker for South Florida this weekend.

As of 8 a.m., the disturbance had a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours, and an 80% chance over the next 5 days.

The shaded area for possible development extended from the Bahamas to nearly all of Florida and parts of the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Regardless of development, the disturbance is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds across Florida over the weekend.

Parts of the northwestern Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian could experience similar conditions.

Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories could be initiated later today, the NHC wrote on its website.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance plane is on standby to investigate the system this afternoon if necessary.

