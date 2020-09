LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Disney has welcomed a new addition to Animal Kingdom.

A female giraffe was born at the theme park on Tuesday.

The unnamed giraffed wieighed in at 156 pounds and id daid to be strong, feisty and doing well.

The baby will not be joining the herf until she meets development marks.

