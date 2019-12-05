Disney World’s ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ grand opening brings large crowds

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World’s new “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ ride opens Thursday morning.

Long lines of cars were seen waiting to enter the Hollywood Studios parking lot overnight.

WDW News Today, a page dedicated to covering news from Disney Parks, was live tweeting the situation.

Crowds began to gather at the park’s entrance several hours before it opened.

Good morning everyone waiting with us #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/YduJbLZFCA — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 5, 2019

Park officials urge people to download the My Disney Experience app to join a virtual queue for the ride which is expected to have lengthy wait times.

“This will give you more time to enjoy the rest of the theme park,” Disney wrote on its blog.

The ride’s story-line follows a band of rebels fighting the First Order and its leader Kylo Ren on the remote planet Batuu. The rebels are trying to reunite with General Leia Organa, but they are chased by storm troopers.

“Rise of the Resistance” includes a simulator that recreates a crash landing, and trackless ride vehicles that move passengers in all directions.

Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies filmed scenes for the ride. The actors include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Issac. Many of the ride scenes were filmed during production of the films, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.