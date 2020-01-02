Disney World’s Magic Kingdom turned guests away on NYE after reaching maximum capacity

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Guests that hoped to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom were turned away after the park reached maximum capacity.

According to a tweet from @WDWGuestService, new guests were not being allowed inside at around 1 p.m., Tuesday.

The park recommended those who couldn’t get inside head over to Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Hollywood Studios.

It’s chaos at the Magic Kingdom parking gate. Park just closed due to crowds. Stuck in the line. Nobody out here directing people or giving info. Please share info if other parks are open. Thanks! @WaltDisneyWorld @WDWToday #disneyclosed #disneyworld #magickingdom pic.twitter.com/sLKodq8kyN — Amy Locurto (@livinglocurto) December 31, 2019

Here's a look at the nearly 2.5 mile long line to get into the Magic Kingdom parking lot for New Year's Eve!#NewYearsEve #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/WehiEMsaCf — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) December 31, 2019

Current Magic Kingdom crowds pic.twitter.com/iMcNxxjupC — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 31, 2019

According to user @livinglocurto, guests staying at a Disney resort and annual pass holders were allowed inside.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.