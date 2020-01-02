Disney World’s Magic Kingdom turned guests away on NYE after reaching maximum capacity

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Guests that hoped to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom were turned away after the park reached maximum capacity.
According to a tweet from @WDWGuestService, new guests were not being allowed inside at around 1 p.m., Tuesday.
The park recommended those who couldn’t get inside head over to Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Hollywood Studios.
According to user @livinglocurto, guests staying at a Disney resort and annual pass holders were allowed inside.
