Disney World’s Splash Mountain is officially closed for business.

The last ride of the Magic Kingdon attraction was Sunday night.

Visitors flock to the attraction like never before as hundreds of people stretched into entirely different sections of the park.

After debuting in 1989, the flagship rides came under fire for portraying racial stereotypes from the 1946 live-action/animated film Song of the South.

It will be replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to debut in 2024.

We're thrilled to share Splash Mountain at @Disneyland & @WaltDisneyWorld will be completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite @DisneyAnimation film, “The Princess and the Frog.” Learn about what Imagineers have in development: https://t.co/HyKfdDSH3j pic.twitter.com/DV6476KAVX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 25, 2020

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.