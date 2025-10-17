BAY LAKE, Fla.(WSVN)– A Walt Disney World park photographer received one of the rarest honors for a Disney employee.

Walt Disney world cast member Willie Jackson is a one of a kind man with a that smile doesn’t just light up a room, but an entire Disney park.

“Y’all standing in front of a child with a chair, that means I’m going to have some fun with y’all,” said Willie as he interacts with parkgoers. “Show me a scary face, show me a scary face, oh, it looks good, keep that look, keep that look, keep that look, keep that look. Perfect. “

Willie is a PhotoPass photographer in Hollywood Studios, and prides himself in making sure parkgoers have the best time.

“So I’m going to show them how to walk the red carpet, being right here in Hollywood,” said Willie.

In 2024, Willie was awarded Most Complimented Cast Member, and following that, the loveable photographer captured the hearts of millions online.

“Like the young people always tell me, say, Mr. Willie, you blowing up the internet, I said, I’m blowing up what again? You blowing up the internet everybody knew you, I’m like, really?” said Willie.

Fans flooded a viral TikTok of Willie on the job, commenting things like, “Willie deserves a Blue Legacy name tag,” and now over a year later, those wishes have come true as Willie was surprised with an honor truly worthy of a Disney star.

“Our Legacy Award winner in here is our own Willie Jackson,” said the award presenter.

“So when I got down to the front, that’s when they made the announcement, we are here representing Willie Jackson, I’m like, whoa!” said Willie. “I was totally shocked and surprised.”

Only 1% of cast members are given the honor of receiving the prestigious Walt Disney Legacy Award.

The award celebrates Walt Disney’s legacy by acknowledging outstanding cast and crew members.

“Being honored from guests and cast members, I love to be honored, and I’m trying to honor them also,” said Willie. “With a good smile, because I always have used my smile a whole lot to bring them back and we can have a great time together.”

Parkgoers praised Willie for his infectious personality and great attitude.

“His enthusiasm, I think, it’s just, yeah, it forces you to smile, doesn’t it?” said a mom. “He’s so fun with the kids and, yeah, he’s brilliant, it’s definitely deserved.”

Every day, Willie continues to spread magic and joy across the park, although for him, he said he’s just being his authentic self.

“I have joy and I have happiness and I bring all that together when I come here,” said Willie. “See here, this is not a job to me, it’s like a playground and on the playground, I just come here to have fun.”

Willie has worked at Walt Disney World for over 14 years, and the last seven of those years have been at the PhotoPass department.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.