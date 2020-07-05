Disney passholders say they were wrongly charged hundreds of dollars while park was closed

(WSVN) - Many Disney annual passholders experienced a problem in recent days when they noticed a big charge in their bank accounts.

They said they were charged for using their passes during the months the park was closed.

Just one week before Disney is set to reopen two of its parks, and its big-ticket rides, many local annual passholders feel like they’re being taken for a ride when it comes to their accounts.

Jacob Metts, a Disney annual passholder, said, “I noticed that there was an overdraft on my account.”

Metts said he was charged four months for his and his fiancee’s passes, to the tune of $330.

The move came after Disney announced in April it was suspending monthly pass holder payments until after the parks reopened.

Metts said, “We were really, really upset because we have been passholders for right around five years and it seems like it’s a diminishing product more and more. We’re just very frustrated.”

When Metts called Disney, he got this message: “We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try your call again later.”

Passholders voiced their frustration on social media, while Disney released a statement saying: “Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today. We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused.”

The head of Orlando Informer, a theme park blog, said most passholders will be forgiven. Taylor Strickland said, “It was a mistake and they are going to refund the transactions automatically but at the same time, at this time I don’t think that’s a mistake that should be made.”

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are set to reopen next Saturday, July 11.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.