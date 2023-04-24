(CNN) — A former Disney World theme park employee was arrested and charged in Florida after allegedly recording a video up the skirt of a park guest late last month — and may have been similarly attacking other visitors for years, according to an arrest affidavit.

Authorities responded to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 31 after an employee was witnessed recording an “up-skirt” video of a female guest at the “Star Wars” retail store, according to the affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Then-employee Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, allegedly told authorities in an interview that he had “been taking videos up the dresses/skirts of unknown females in the Disney World theme parks for approximately six years,” according to the affidavit.

Diaz Vega, who worked at the lightsaber store, told authorities he had what he estimated to be over 500 such videos on his phone and showed “multiple examples of the videos” to detectives, according to the affidavit.

“The videos were of multiple females who all appeared to not know they were being video recorded,” the affidavit states. During his interview, Diaz Vega told detectives he took the videos “because it is hard to find them online, and they bring him sexual gratification.”

An 18-year-old woman who was an alleged victim of one of the videos taken on March 31 was told by a security officer later that day that someone had been caught taking an image under her dress at the lightsaber shop, according to the document.

She “was not aware at the time the incident took place, and she was not told of the identity of the male,” authorities say in the affidavit.

When CNN reached out to Disney for comment and to verify employment dates for Diaz Vega, a spokesperson told CNN, “The individual does not work for the company.”

Diaz Vega was arrested on March 31 on suspicion of video voyeurism and had a bond of $2,500 set for him. He has been released from Orange County Jail, records show.

CNN has attempted to reach Diaz Vega directly for comment. He does not currently have an attorney listed.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.