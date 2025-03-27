ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney is making it less expensive to visit Mickey, Minnie and friends as tickets for children will be discounted by 50% this summer.

The offer only applies to trips lasting three days or longer and is available for kids nine-years-old and younger.

The deal starts May 27 and will be valid through September 20, 2025.

For more information, click here.

