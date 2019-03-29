Disney bans large strollers from theme parks

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re thinking about bringing a stroller to Disney, you may want to check its measurements.

Disney announced Thursday that strollers greater than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long will be prohibited from Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Stroller wagons were also mentioned in the list of prohibited items.

“These updates are designed to help guest flow and ease congestion, making the parks more enjoyable for everyone,” Disney said in a blog post.

The ban goes into effect on May 1.

The announcement came on the same morning the theme park issued a ban on smoking.

